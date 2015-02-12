Watch Incredible Footage of What a Pole Vaulter Sees While Flying Through the Air

The pole vault is one of the more magical events in track and field: Competitors sprint down a runway carrying a flexible pole, plant said pole in a small box, and hurl themselves over a crossbar before landing on a cushy mat.

For its latest video, camera-maker GoPro teamed up with pole vaulter Allison Stokke to show what it's really like to sail above the bar. Warning: The epic aerial shots may just give you a bit of vertigo.

All in all, four cameras were used to capture Stokke's dazzling journey: one each on her head, the crossbar, the box, and the end of the pole, according to The New York Daily News.

Watching her flip 10+ feet in the air, you have to wonder what makes people even want to get into this heart-pumping (and slightly terrifying) sport. "Everyone says we pole vaulters are crazy, and I'd have to agree," Stokke says in the video, which has already racked up more than 600,000 views.

And, yes, some people may be sharing and watching the clip because it features a "pretty, fit woman plus skimpy clothes," but let's not forget that Stokke is a true athlete. While pole vaulting for the University of California, she set a personal best of 13'9.75" and competed in prestigious competitions from the Pac-10 Championships to the NCAA Championships, where she placed 19th her sophomore year. She even tried out for the London 2012 Olympics, but unfortunately didn't make it past the U.S. Olympic Trials.

And at the end of the day, we're inspired by her power, and her rock-hard abs. This video and Stokke are, in one word, awesome.

And if you're inspired to build crazy core strength like Stokke, try these belly-blasting moves:

