Fitness Video: 2 Tummy Toners to Lose Belly Fat Fast

If you want flat abs, forget about crunches. Try these two tummy toners to get the abs you want. Not only do these moves burn more calories than traditional crunches, they also work more muscle groups. Crunches only work the front or side part of your abdominals, but it's important to target all the muscles you need to build a strong, lean core. Grab yourself a 3 or 5 pound weight and get ready to feel that burn!

The first move is a plank with a thigh touch. Get up on your hands and toes with your hands directly under your shoulders. The wider your feet are from each other, the easier this move becomes. So if you're a beginner you can start wide, and gradually work your way to your feet being closer together. Next, touch your thigh with your weight and then bring it right back down.

Remember to keep your abs engaged and your back flat during the move to really work your core.For the second move, hold onto your weight and extend your arm and the opposite leg. Next, pull them back in until your elbow meets your knee. Crunch in the middle and then extend all the way out.

This is great for your entire core. Really work through the entire movement, from crunch to extension.If you're just starting out, you can modify that first move by starting on your knees. Just repeat the same movement, touching your weight to your knee, and work your way up to the full exercise. Do between 10-12 touches and then repeat sides. As you get better, aim for 15-20 reps.

