Get Strapless Season-Ready With These 6 Exercises for Your Arms, Shoulders, and Back

Nothing says summer like sleeveless tops and strapless dresses. But the idea of showing so much skin can be daunting. Our solution? Get started early with these six sculpting exercises from Nike trainer Lauren Williams. They will sculpt your upper body stat, so you’ll feel good at your next wedding or outdoor social event. Watch this video and try Lauren’s best get-fit moves for awesome arms, strong shoulders, and a beautiful back.

1. Wide hand walkout: Start in a plank position with your hands directly underneath your shoulders. From here, walk your hands out to a wide push-up position. Return to plank and repeat.

2. Tricep drops: Start in a plank position with your hands slightly in front of your shoulders. Gently drop your elbows to the ground. Return to high plank and repeat.

3. Front and side dumbbell arm raises: Stand tall with a dumbbell in each hand. Raise both to chest level to create a 90-degree angle with your torso, then lower back down. Next, raise both arms out straight to each side on the diagonal, stopping at shoulder level to create an open T shape with the arms, palms facing each other. Lower back down and continue to repeat this combination, moving the arms up and down as they extend in front of you and to the sides.

4. Bent-over tricep kickbacks: From standing, lean your upper body forward so you’re slightly bent over with a dumbbell in each hand. Bend arms at the elbows until dumbbells reach chest, then straighten arms back out as the weights reach back behind the upper body. Repeat.

5. Bent-over alternating rows: From standing, lean your upper body forward so you’re slightly bent over with a dumbbell in each hand. First raise your right arm up so your elbow bends deeply and the weight is next to your chest. Return arm down to center, then repeat the row movement on the left arm. Continue alternating arms.

6. Inverted push-up: From a downward dog, bend the elbows out wide to create a 90-degree angle, keeping the hips raised high toward the ceiling. Extend arms to return to starting position and repeat push-up.