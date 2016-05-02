Got 4 Minutes? That's All You Need for This Upper-Body Tabata Routine

It may be tempting to obsess about your abs before summer. But all you need is a few extra minutes to complete a sculpting routine for your entire upper bod. This is my go-to Tabata workout to target abs, shoulders, and arms fast. Grab a set of moderately heavy dumbells and set a Tabata timer for 20 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest for a total of 4 minutes. If you have more time, repeat the circuit 2-3 times.

Diamond push-ups

Get into a modified plank position with your knees on the ground, and form a diamond shape with your thumbs and pointer fingers. From here, lower your body down towards the ground, then press back up. Make sure to keep your body tight and in a nice straight line the entire time.

Kneeling biceps curl to overhead press

Get in an upright position with your knees on the floor, holding a dumbbell in each hand with your palms facing forward. Slowly curl the dumbbells up towards your shoulders. Once they reach your shoulders, turn your palms around so they're facing you, and then press the dumbbells up overhead until your arms are straight above you. Slowly release your dumbbells back down to your sides and repeat.

Russian twists

Grab two dumbbells and sit down with your knees slightly bent and your heels on the ground. Lean back slightly, keeping your core tight, and lift your heels about an inch off the ground. From here, twist your torso to the right bringing the dumbbells with you. Pause for a moment and then twist your torso to the left side, bringing the dumbbells with you again. Alternate back and forth until the 20 seconds is up.

Up & under

Get into a side plank position. Hold a dumbbell straight up in the air in your left hand, while your right hand stays on the floor in line with your shoulder. From here, bring the dumbell down and under your body as far as you can. Then return to starting position. Alternate 3 reps per side until the 20 seconds is up.

Reverse push-ups

Start by lying face down on the floor. Bring your hands up to the sides of your chest and lift them about an inch off the ground. From here, press your hands and tes into the floor and press through your arms and chest until you are in a plank position. Be sure to keep your core tight the entire time. Then, slowly lower your body until you are lying face down again.

Leaning Shoulder Press

Get into a lunge position, with your back straight and body leaning forward at the waist. Hold a pair of dumbbells next to your shoulders with your palms facing down and press forward until your arms are straight. Return to starting position. After 10 seconds, switch legs.

Reverse row

Stand with your knees slightly bent, and lean over at your waist. Hold two dumbbells with your palms facing outwards and your arms straight. From here, pull the dumbbells in towards your hips and then release.

Boxing jabs

Start in a lunge position while holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hug both dumbbells into your chest with your palms facing inward. From here, extend your left arm in front of you in a punching motion and then bring it back in toward your body. Next, extend your right arm in front of you in a punching motion and then bring it back in toward your body. Alternate arms until the 20 seconds is up.

Looking for more articles like this? Check out An 8-Minute Circuit for People Who Hate Cardio.

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.