Try This Fun, 15-Minute Playground Workout

Remember when exercise meant playing kickball with neighborhood friends and Capture the Flag during recess? As a kid, I never went in search of a new workout or felt like I needed to check it off my list for the day. I got a workout without even trying! Boy, when did exercise stop being fun?

If you can't remember the last time you enjoyed a workout, try this one, which takes place at an outdoor playground. It's a guaranteed fun time!

Perform each exercise listed below and complete the circuit as many times as possible in 15 minutes. Use a timer and keep track of how many rounds you do. Try to beat that number the next time you do this workout, or compete with a friend or family member to see who can do more rounds. A little friendly competition will definitely add some fun to your workout!

Monkey Bars: Use your upper body strength to take you across the monkey bars and back again. Unsure how to navigate the money bars? Here's a tutorial.

Swing Push-Ups: Get into a plank position near a swing and then put your feet on the seat, so you're in a push-up position. Perform push-ups with your feet on the swing seat and your arms supporting you. The instability of the swing will force you to use your core, which makes the push-ups more of a challenge. Be sure not to rush through this movement. Take it slow and really work your upper body and core.

Bench Step-Ups/Jumps: On a bench or set of stairs, step up and down at a rapid pace. Each right and left step counts as one rep. Need more of a challenge? Jump on and off the bench for 20 reps.

Triceps Dips: Using a bench or bar, perform Triceps Dips.

Sand Mountain Climbers: In the sand, get down and do Mountain Climbers. Each leg counts as one rep. The unstable, sandy surface makes the movement challenging and fun at the same time!

