Try These 5 Dance Moves for National Dance Day



Swap your Saturday run, hike, or bike ride for a little one-step, two-step. Yes, we're talking about dancing!

And there's no better day to celebrate than National Dance Day, this Saturday, July 27.

Since 2010, So You Think You Can Dance, the reality dance competition on Fox, has organized and celebrated this day to encourage people to come together and be more active, avoid obesity, and, well, be silly! Each year, they encourage viewers to take videos of themselves doing their "Everybody Dance" routine, created by SYTYCD choreographers. This year, the theme song is "Treasure" by Bruno Mars.

Check your local community centers, dance studios, and fitness facilities across the nation, as many are getting together for mass dance groups, shimmy shaking, and more.

Dancing is a fun social or individual activity that can burn between 400 and 600 calories per hour; make you happier; and be good for your sex life.

Can't make an event, or just too shy to cut a rug in front of other people? Thats OK! We've rounded up a few dance moves and step routines you can do at home or even at the club.

Quick step



How to do it: Stand with your feet together, your arms in “ballroom position” (left arm up, as if resting on a partner’s shoulder, and right arm bent at a right angle with your hand up, as if palm-to-palm with your partner). Jump your feet apart (A), then jump them back together, kicking your right foot out to the front (B). Repeat, kicking your left foot as you jump back in; that’s 1 rep. Do 15–20 reps.

Salsa



What is it: Salsa is a fluid, Latin dance that is based on 3 counts, easy to follow, and very upbeat.

Rhumba



How to do it: Stand with your feet hip-distance apart and arms out to sides. Roll left hip forward and around to the left (A), then roll right hip forward and around to the right (B); picture your hips moving in a continuous figure-eight motion. Do 5 minutes worth of reps.

Zumba



What is it: A fast-paced combo of traditional aerobic moves (squats, shoulder presses, lunges) for maximum heart pumping, Latin shimmies, and hip-hop-inspired booty shaking.

Belly dancing



What is it: You guessed it! This Middle Eastern activity is a dance that mostly utilizes the belly (making for a great ab workout) and can burn up to 350 calories in an hour.

You can also incorporate dance moves into your workout. Just don't forget to stay hydrated!

Read more: