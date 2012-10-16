TRX: 6 Things to Know Before Trying a Class

TRX is a full-body strength workout that utilizes a person's own body weight instead of relying on machines or dumbbells. Taylor Polli, a personal trainer and TRX instructor at Crunch gym, compares the workout to a simple version of Reformer Pilates or anti-gravity yoga. "Although this is whole-body suspension training, you use your core for all 45 minutes of the class."

While TRX classes seem to lean heavier on the male side, it's just as female friendly—especially for the work it does on your abs. If you've always wondered what a class is like, here are a few things to keep in mind before giving it a shot.

Individual or group. TRX sessions are available individually or as group classes, either at a gym or in a private training facility. Make sure you ask before jumping into the mix, as some facilities prefer to train beginners together for their first class.

Movement on a plane. For the duration of this class your body will be suspended while moving forward, backward, or side to side. This class is made effective by its repetition of movement to tone the adjoining muscles.

Freedom. The TRX bands give you the freedom of mobility. You are able to move around differently than you would be able to on your own, creating a foundation for core stability. The workout targets all of your muscles groups, but there is a lot of emphasis placed on the core.

Flexibility. Through the class you are constantly stretching between different intervals. Clients who take TRX often report feeling more flexible and gaining an increased range in motion. The breaks in a TRX class are focused on lengthening muscles while also using the straps for actions like opening up chest.

No bulk. Like many women who start strength training, you might be concerned about bulking up. Rest assured you can put those worries aside. Kevin Symes, a former trainer for Riekes Center for Human Enhancement explains, "Using your own weight with more reps will help you to lengthen your muscles, not expand them." Symes also reminds female clients that as long as they aren't following the heavy weightlifting patterns of a football player, they won't bulk up like one.

No shoes, no gloves, no problem. TRX does not require you to bring any equipment or wear additional accessories. You can even do the class barefoot! "As long as you have hands and feet, you're ready to try TRX," says Polli.