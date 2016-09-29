This 20-Minute Treadmill Workout Builds Speed and Stamina

Got 20 minutes? Then you have just enough time to hop on the treadmill for this high-intensity interval (HIIT) workout from Debora Warner, a running coach and CEO of the Mile High Run Club.

Warner calls it a "Peak to Peak" workout, since it alternates between challenging bursts of effort and lighter recovery periods. It also combines two types of interval training—hills and speed—to deliver a high-intensity sweat session in less time. As you probably already know, intervals are an efficient way for runners to build strength. Not only do they burn more calories than running at a steady pace, but they also help improve speed and stamina.

"All runners do interval and speed training or hill work to improve performance," Warner explained in a recent Facebook Live with Health at Mile High Run Club's New York City studio. "It's the only way to get faster and improve indurance." (Check out the full video below.)

Ready to break a sweat? The first 10 minutes of Warner's Peak to Peak workout are comprised of hill intervals, which fire up your glutes and build strength. The final 10 minutes are speed intervals, helping you to push your pace.

Before you get started, pay attention to your form: Warner recommends that you "run tall," which means keeping your chest and ribcage out and open, and making sure your shoulders are relaxed. Your arms should be kept at a 90-degree angle, with your wrists and elbows in line.