5-Minute Hotel Room Workout for High-Intensity Interval Training

Here’s a quick, 5-minute HIIT workout designed for you to do in a hotel room. In no time you’ll get your blood pumping and endorphins flowing, and you’ll burn fat and start building muscle. Best part? This full-body, high intensity interval training will trigger your brain to release stress-reducing chemicals, so you’ll feel calmer and more relaxed for whatever you’ve got planned later in the day. Watch the video and follow fitness expert Lauren Williams through this calorie-torching routine you can do in any standard hotel room. To prove it, we headed to AKA Sutton Place to try it out.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Jump Hops with Knee Raise: Start by jumping both feet out. As you come in, alternate the opposite arm to the knee that comes in toward your chest. Repeat this for 20 seconds. Take a 10-second break and repeat this move for 20 seconds.

Push Back Push-Ups: Start in a plank position. Push you butt back towards the heels of your feet. From there, come back to your plank, and go down for a pushup. Repeat this for 20 seconds. Take a 10-second break and repeat this move for 20 seconds.

High Knees: Standing feet together, alternate your legs forming a 90-degree angle, driving each leg up waist high, while the other is planted on the ground. Repeat this for 20 seconds. Take a 10-second break and repeat this move for 20 seconds.

Beast Crawl: Start on the ground with your knees underneath your hips. Knees should be hovering off the ground. Come forward with one step, and then back to your starting position. Alternate this movement with each leg, making sure your knees stay off the ground. Repeat this for 20 seconds. Take a 10-second break and repeat this move for 20 seconds.

Lateral Hops: Jump side to side with both legs together. Let your arms swing. Do this for 20 seconds. Take a 10-second break, and repeat this move for 20 seconds.