Train for a Race and Lose Weight—the Healthy Way

Training for a marathon, triathlon, or other challenging event and want to lose a few pounds too? Our friends from Active.com share the best ways to drop weight while still taking in the vitamins and nutrients your body needs as you prepare for your big day.

If you're trying to lose weight and whittle down to your racing weight, it's vital that you consume as many vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants as possible while also getting the carbs, protein, and heart-healthy fats your body needs to support your training. It might seem like a tall order to get the nutrients you need while simultaneously watching your calorie intake, but it's possible if you commit to cooking most of your meals. The following recipes from Racing Weight Cookbook provide tasty inspiration.

Recipes by Matt Fitzgerald and Georgie Fear

Thai Green Curry With Shrimp and Scallops Recipe

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons curry paste

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 yellow bell pepper, cut into strips

1/2 red onion, sliced

3 white mushrooms, sliced

1/2 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/2 pound bay scallops

2 plum tomatoes, chopped

1 cup coconut milk

Place oil and curry paste in a large nonstick skillet and heat on low for 5 minutes, stirring often. Add fish sauce and sugar; stir to dissolve sugar.

Add red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, and mushrooms. Raise heat to medium and cook, stirring frequently, for five minutes.

Add shrimp, scallops, and tomatoes to skillet; reduce heat to low and add coconut milk. Stir continuously for 10 minutes, or until shrimp are opaque and scallops are firm. Mixture should steam but not come to a boil.

Remove from heat and divide among four bowls.

Makes 4 servings.

Per serving: 301 calories, 12g fat, 26g carbohydrates, 4g dietary fiber, 21g protein

More: How to Cook With Sustainable Seafood

One-Pot Quinoa, Chicken and Veggies Recipe

Ingredients:

2 1/2 cups water

1 cup quinoa, rinsed and drained

2 teaspoons organic chicken or vegetable bouillon

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 1/2 cups cooked chicken breast or rotisserie chicken, chopped

2 zucchini, chopped

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add quinoa, bouillon, and garlic and return to a boil.

Cover, reduce heat to low, and set timer for 20 minutes. After 10 minutes have gone by, stir in chicken, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, and basil and cover again.

With two minutes remaining, remove lid and stir again. Leave pot uncovered to allow any remaining water to evaporate. Scoop into bowls and enjoy.

Makes 4 servings.

Per serving: 351 calories, 7g fat, 39g total carbohydrate, 5g dietary fiber, 35g protein

Republished with permission of VeloPress from Racing Weight Cookbook. Try more recipes at racingweightcookbook.com.

More: 9 Best Low-Calorie Recipes

Perfect your nutrition to boost your performance. Sign up for a race near you.