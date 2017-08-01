Tracy Anderson Answers 7 Questions About Her Approach to Healthy Living

We’re not shy about our obsession with fitness guru Tracy Anderson. The celebrity trainer and Health contributor is a rockstar when it comes to sculpting strong bodies. After all, her clients have included Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, and Madonna. No biggie. To find out what healthy habits the trainer swears by, we asked Anderson to answer seven questions about her go-to wellness tricks and her best advice for staying fit.

Favorite kitchen tools?: Anderson says she’s all about her Vitamix and airfryer, two gadgets that lend themselves to tons of good-for-you recipes. Smoothies? Check. Healthier fries? Check. Incorporate her healthy strategies into your own kitchen with the Vitamix 5200 (amazon.com) and Philips Airfryer (amazon.com).

What’s the best way to make healthy choices stick long-term?: According to Anderson, you have to ‘be in alignment’ to make healthy habits stick. In other words, seek balance and avoid making extreme choices when it comes to your wellness. A juice cleanse, for example, is never going to be a sustainable long-term option.

Any habits you want to change?: Surprising as it may sound, Anderson says she should probably cut back on her chocolate addiction. She eats the sweet stuff daily.

What’s your advice for people who “don’t have time” to exercise?: No matter how busy you are, if you want to be happy and healthy, you need to find the time to work out. Anderson believes that because your body houses all of your stress, your happiness, and your soul, it deserves to be properly treated.

Go-to cheat food?: “If I’m going to enjoy something, I don’t want to have the word ‘cheating’ associated with it,” says Anderson. “Because I don’t cheat in life. Period.” Her favorite treat is Jeni’s rocky road ice cream that has homemade marshmallows in it. Yes, please.

Favorite motivational mantra?: “You’re not better than anyone, and no one is better than you.”

What makes you feel empowered?: Anderson says she feels her best when she’s living her truth and being completely honest with herself. You go girl.