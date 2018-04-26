You know the feeling all too well: You’re sitting on a airplane—jammed in and uncomfortable—when your legs start to cramp, your back begins to ache, and your neck stiffens. Far from your early morning Spin classes and hot yoga flows, you start to wonder whether you’ll be able to keep up any part of your regular fitness regimen while you’re away.

The truth is, it can be challenging to stick to your normal exercise routine while traveling. Whether it’s because you’re heading somewhere far away (where SoulCycle—gasp!—doesn’t exist), or because you’re tied up in meetings 24/7 on a business trip, fitting in a gym visit isn’t always doable. But that doesn’t mean you have to ditch exercise altogether.

That’s where Tracy Anderson comes in. In this video, the celebrity trainer shows you exactly how to work out while you’re on the go. Each move is meant to stretch and strengthen your body, so you recover from those lengthy plane rides and get back to building muscle, no matter where you are in the world.

Best of all, none of these exercises require any equipment, so you can do them in your hotel room, outdoors, or even at the airport gate (no judgment!). Follow along as Anderson takes you through her signature moves, including core-strengthening plank variations, glute-sculpting bridges, push-ups, and leg kicks. Consider this clip proof that it’s possible to stay fit on vacation.