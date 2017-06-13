Shape Up for Summer With Tracy Anderson's Beach Body Boot Camp

If you’re just getting around to tightening up for shorts and swimsuit season, don’t worry—it’s not too late. I’ve got a few dynamic moves that target all your muscles, forcing you to put your full physical and mental energy into each movement. The result: You up that calorie burn while toning all over. My goal for you is to maintain a so-called summer body year-round, staying within a healthy and sustainable seven-pound weight zone. This way, you’re always ready to step out and shine.

Do 30 reps of each move in the series on one side, then repeat the sequence on the other side. Don't forget your 30 to 60 minutes of cardio six times a week.

1. Windmill Plank with Arabesque

Kneel with feet and knees apart and hands at sides. Lean back, circling right hand backward and placing it between feet; extend left arm up (A). Windmill arms over your head and plant hands in front of body. Press hips up as you extend left leg up, toe pointed (B). Return to “A” and repeat.

2. Lifted Side Kick with Arm Reach

Lie on left side with hips stacked and knees bent; prop upper body up on left forearm. Lift hips, coming into a side plank. Lift right leg up, keeping it bent, and extend right arm straight up (A). Extend leg out as if kicking while you pull arm toward body (B). Return to “A” and repeat.

3. Rolling Plank into Split Stretch

Start in plank position with feet wide and right forearm and left hand down (A). Roll onto right hip until you’re faceup with forearms on the floor and legs open in a split (B). Reverse motion back to “A,” then twist chest open to the right, stepping right foot out to the side and extending right arm up (C). Return to “A” and repeat.

4. Leg Slide to Sous-Sous Plank

Kneel, then step left foot out to the side so left leg forms about a 90-degree angle. Place right palm on the floor and left hand on left knee; extend right leg back (A). Slide right leg forward as you lower right hip to the floor (B). Step right foot back, followed by the left, coming into a wide plank. Cross left ankle over right, coming into a diagonal plank; dip hips slightly (C). Step left foot forward to return to “A.” Repeat.

5. Arabesque to Hip Dip and Bridge

Kneel, then lower down so palms are on the floor and left leg extends diagonally up (A). Lower leg, coming to all fours, then twist hips so you’re seated on left hip with left forearm on the floor (B). Return to “A,” this time with left forearm on the floor. Lower leg, crossing left foot behind right as you rotate torso and push hips up into a bridge; extend left hand up (C). Return to “A” and repeat.

6. Crab with Side Extension

Sit with knees bent, feet flat on the floor, and palms on the floor next to either side of butt. Lift hips and cross right ankle over left; lift heels (A). Lean chest forward and drop hips slightly, bringing left heel to the floor as you lift right leg up and out on a diagonal, foot parallel with the floor (B). Lower right leg to return to “A.” Repeat.

