Tracy Anderson: 4 Steps to Slim, Sculpted Arms

When it comes to achieving an amazing upper half, it's not enough to do just bicep and tricep moves. You need to pair a range of arm movements with bouts of cardio, which target the underlying flab. When you do, you get three big benefits: a more effective and higher calorie burn, allover arm and shoulder toning and, surprisingly, some upper-ab action (read: a tighter tummy). Now throw those arms in the air and jump around a littleâgreater endurance and serious definition await.Â View the full workout

Download, print or Pin this workout:

Tracy's wearing:Â

Onzie Sun Ray Bra ($33-$59; amazon.com)

Elisabetta Rogiani Side Gather 3/4 Leggings ($91; amazon.com)

Nike Air Max Tailwind 7 ($80; nike.com)