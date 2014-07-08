Tour de France Cyclists Burn HOW Many Calories?!

RELATED

The Tour de France kicked off on Saturday and if you haven't seen parts of the race before, it's a heck of a test of endurance, speed, and tenacity. The world's top professional cyclists have spent years preparing to compete in the event, which is the most prestigious stage race in cycling.

The riders will cover 2,277 miles in 21 stages over 23 days (yes, that's a measly two rest days) and—get this—they'll burn a combined 19.8 million calories by the end of the Tour. That's a whopping 100,000 calories per rider. (Check out the video above to learn more crazy , and head over to Time.com to learn more about the race, including where to watch it.)

But you don't need to own an expensive bike or go on a multi-day pedaling marathon to get the fat-melting, muscle-sculpting benefits of cycling. Mere mortals can still torch 500 calories per hour, all while boosting aerobic strength without impact on your joints. Learn how to fix your biking form and try these 3 exercises for cyclists that will improve your ability and help you get more from your ride.