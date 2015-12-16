10 Biggest Workout Trends of 2015, According to Google

On Wednesday, Google released their annual Year in Search dataÂ for 2015, which included a list of the fitnessÂ trends that experiencedÂ the biggest spikeÂ inÂ search trafficÂ this year compared toÂ the year prior.Â Although last year's list was dominated by intense, seriouslyÂ sweat-inducingÂ workouts like P90XÂ and Body Beast,Â 2015Â saw a shift towards mindfulness with yoga nabbing four of the top ten spots,Â along with newer trends such as OrangeTheory Fitness (above).Â If youÂ need someÂ inspiration to kick-start your 2016 fitness goals, look no further.

1. Yoga with Adriene

Adriene Mishler is an online yoga teacher who has amassed a devotedÂ following throughÂ her popular YouTube channelÂ and blog, yogawithadriene.com. The Austin, Texas native (and professional actressÂ by training) discovered yoga when she took a Kundalini yoga class her freshman year of college.Â Although Mishler sharesÂ a variety of stand-aloneÂ tutorials on YouTube (from yoga for wrist painÂ to weight-loss yoga), she is known for herÂ "30 Days of Yoga" challenge, a free, downloadable PDF calendar with daily workouts. "Every day [in the challenge] is different," she says in an introduction video. "They're all designed to empower you and help you create a home practice so you can find what feels good daily."

2. Yoga Challenge

Yoga Challenge, another popular online yoga program, was founded by Kino MacGregor and Kerri Verna.Â The fitness trainers have harnessed the power of their social media platformsÂ (both MacGregor and Verna boast 900,000 Instagram followers) to create video-based workouts to helpÂ people practice yoga at home. The duo'sÂ introductoryÂ Beginner Yoga Plan includes 14 video sessions that cover strength, flexibility, meditation, and breathing for $60.

3. 21 Day Fix

21 Day FixÂ is a workout plan that also incorporates nutritional guidance. The program, which was createdÂ by celebrity fitness trainerÂ Autumn Calabrese, sells an "Essential Package" ($73, amazon.com) that's centered aroundÂ color-coded containers intended toÂ make it easier for you to consume pre-measured portions of food. The package also includesÂ seven 30-minute workout videos and additional resources such as aÂ 21 Day Fix Eating Plan and 3 Day Quick Fix.

4. CrossFit

Although CrossFit isn't new (the fitness company launched back in 2000), it hasÂ continued to grow in popularity and now offers classes around the world. The notoriously challenging workout consists of a series of short exercises that are completed one after the other, such as sprints, box jumps, squats, pull-ups, andÂ burpees.Â The intense workout may even elevate your metabolic rate for up to 48 hours after a session has ended, increasing lean muscle mass and helping youÂ burn more calories.Â Thinking of joining the movement? Here are seven important things to know beforeÂ your first class.

5. Team Beachbody

Team Beachbody is a healthy living community that offersÂ fitness plans, nutrition tips, andÂ wellness products. Although you can become a member for free, most of the features can't be accessed without signing up for the program's premium membership ($39 a quarter), which gives you video streaming, personalized meal plans, and a coach toÂ offer support and motivation.

6. Back Workouts

Having aÂ strong backÂ is essentialÂ for maintaining good posture,Â especiallyÂ for people who suffer fromÂ lower back pain. This workout planÂ from celebrity trainer Kathy Kaehler can help you strengthen and tone your back muscles to give your posture a boost, while these moves from physical therapist RenÃ©e Garrison are particularly usefulÂ for warding off lower back pain (bonus: they'll workÂ your core, too!).

7. Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness is an interval-training studio that offersÂ 60-minute sessionsÂ of indoor rowing, treadmill training, and weight trainingÂ designed to help your body burn calories even after the classÂ has ended. Because everyÂ session usesÂ heart rate monitoring, the intensity of eachÂ workout adjusts to your specific abilities.Â The company has expanded quickly since its 2010 launch and now has studios in 36 states, as well as Australia, Canada, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and the U.K.

8. Kettlebell

Kettlebell workouts made thisÂ list for the second year in a rowâand for good reason. A cast-iron weight attached to a handle, kettlebells can help you build serious strength and power in your workouts. IncorporatingÂ them into an already-challenging move (such as squatsÂ or a plank) will burn extra calories in a short amount of time.Â Here, our top kettlebell exercises to help you tone your whole body.

9. Yoga for Kids

Kids who get regular physical activity experience a slew of important health benefits, andÂ strengthening exercises such as yoga couldÂ help: in a 2014 study, kids with stronger muscles were found to have a lower risk for developing conditions like heart disease and diabetes.Â If your children are interested in trying yoga,Â ask your local studio if they offer any classes targetedÂ at kids. You can alsoÂ find manyÂ (free!) tutorials on YouTubeâthe Yoga Today channel has a great ten-minute tutorial that's perfect for little ones.

10. Asana Yoga

There are many different kinds of yoga, and finding the right class for you can be challenging. However, theÂ term "Asana Yoga" usuallyÂ refers to the different poses used in a practiceÂ rather thanÂ a specific type of yoga (such as Hatha or Yin). If you're new to yoga, get started with our top poses for people who aren't flexibleÂ or best relaxing yoga moves.