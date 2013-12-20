Top Health Google Searches in 2013? Paleo Diet, Eggs, and Anxiety

As you reflect back on the year 2013—the accomplishments, the set-backs, the major events—you might be tempted to skim through your old Instagram photos, Facebook status updates, and other digital dalliances to get a feel for how you spent your year.
But, what about all those countless terms you plugged into Google searching for a better diet, slimmer thighs, or the best natural cold remedy? Well Google can help you with your trip down memory lane. They rounded up the most popular search terms in 2013. And guess what? Some are terms you might never want to see again. (The most-often searched person? Miley Cyrus.) And there are ones that still make you smile every time. (The most famous Internet animal? Of course! Grumpy Cat).
They even tracked 5 popular health-related topics. What can we learn? Well, we're feeling more anxiety. (It was No. 5 on the symptom-search list this year, but didn't make the top 10 last year.) We're worried about the calories in eggs, bananas, and beer (top 3 on calorie searches). And we're thinking about cleanses (No. 2 in diet searches) and the Paleo diet (No. 1) for ditching the extra pounds.
What will we be searching for in 2014? Hopefully, we'll find it. Here are the top 10 in all five categories.
Health symptoms:
Pregnancy
Influenza
Diabetes
Anxiety
Thyroid
HIV
Mononucleosis
Lupus
Herpes
Pneumonia
Calorie Searches:
Eggs
Banana
Beer
Oatmeal
Sugar
Sushi
Wine
Popcorn
Coffee
Avocado
Workouts and Exercises:
Insanity Workout
CrossFit Workouts
Ab Workouts
Bicep workouts
7-minute workout
Kettlebell workouts
Shoulder workouts
Back workouts
Plank exercises
TRX Workout
Diets:
Paleo Diet
Juice Cleanse Diet
Mediterranean Diet
Master Cleanse Diet
Ketogenic Diet
Okinawa Diet
Omnivore Diet
Fruitarian Diet
Pescetarian Diet
Flexitarian Diet
Health issues:
Flu
Cold
Labor
Diarrhea
Balance
Diet
Back Pain
Allergies
Rash
Lupus