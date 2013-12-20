Top Health Google Searches in 2013? Paleo Diet, Eggs, and Anxiety

As you reflect back on the year 2013—the accomplishments, the set-backs, the major events—you might be tempted to skim through your old Instagram photos, Facebook status updates, and other digital dalliances to get a feel for how you spent your year.

But, what about all those countless terms you plugged into Google searching for a better diet, slimmer thighs, or the best natural cold remedy? Well Google can help you with your trip down memory lane. They rounded up the most popular search terms in 2013. And guess what? Some are terms you might never want to see again. (The most-often searched person? Miley Cyrus.) And there are ones that still make you smile every time. (The most famous Internet animal? Of course! Grumpy Cat).

They even tracked 5 popular health-related topics. What can we learn? Well, we're feeling more anxiety. (It was No. 5 on the symptom-search list this year, but didn't make the top 10 last year.) We're worried about the calories in eggs, bananas, and beer (top 3 on calorie searches). And we're thinking about cleanses (No. 2 in diet searches) and the Paleo diet (No. 1) for ditching the extra pounds.

What will we be searching for in 2014? Hopefully, we'll find it. Here are the top 10 in all five categories.

Health symptoms:

Pregnancy

Influenza

Diabetes

Anxiety

Thyroid

HIV

Mononucleosis

Lupus

Herpes

Pneumonia

Calorie Searches:

Eggs

Banana

Beer

Oatmeal

Sugar

Sushi

Wine

Popcorn

Coffee

Avocado

Workouts and Exercises:

Insanity Workout

CrossFit Workouts

Ab Workouts

Bicep workouts

7-minute workout

Kettlebell workouts

Shoulder workouts

Back workouts

Plank exercises

TRX Workout

Diets:

Paleo Diet

Juice Cleanse Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Master Cleanse Diet

Ketogenic Diet

Okinawa Diet

Omnivore Diet

Fruitarian Diet

Pescetarian Diet

Flexitarian Diet

Health issues:

Flu

Cold

Labor

Diarrhea

Balance

Diet

Back Pain

Allergies

Rash

Lupus