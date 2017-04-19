Get Ready for Summer With This Full-Body Workout From the Tone It Up Girls

Want to shape up for warmer weather? Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott (who you probably know as the Tone It Up Girls) shared their favorite full-body workout to help get you started. With just four exercises, you'll target your core, shoulders, chest, triceps, glutes, hamstrings, and upper back. Complete the entire sequence with as little rest as possible to get your heart rate up, which helps your body torch calories. All you need is a little space and a yoga mat, making this the perfect workout to do at home (or outside in the sunshine).

And if you want more workouts from Karena and Katrina, here's some good news: Starting April 24, the pair is launching an 8-Week Bikini Series Challenge to help you get toned and strong for summer. The challenge includes meal plans, fitness tips, workout videos, and more. Head to toneitup.com now to sign up.

TIU Punch 'N Crunch

Begin by standing with your left foot forward, knees slightly bent, and hands held up by your face. Punch forward with your left arm, then bring back to center. Twist your upper body to the left as you punch with your right arm and bring back to center. Punch with your left arm one more time. As you bring your left arm back in, pull your left knee up to your chest. Lower back to start. Complete 15 reps, then switch sides.

Walk Out + Pushup

Begin standing with your feet together. Slowly hinge forward at the hips and lower your hands to the ground. Walk your hands forward until you're in a plank position with your hands directly below your shoulders and core engaged. Perform a pushup. Walk your hands back to your feet and return to standing. Complete 15 reps.

Single Leg Row

Begin standing hinged forward on your left leg, knee slightly bent, and right leg behind you, arms holding dumbbells straight down in front of you. Engage your core to maintain balance. Pull weights up by your chest, elbows going directly behind you. Slowly lower arms back down. Complete 10 reps, then switch legs.

Plank Tuck Jumps

Begin in a plank position with your hands directly below shoulders and core engaged. Hop both feet toward your hands, then immediately jump back to start. Complete 20 reps.

