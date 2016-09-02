How to Do Toe Raises

Sitting for long periods of time when you’re traveling puts you at risk for developing blood clots. Stretching your calves is a great way to loosen up your lower body before and during travel, and help prevent clots from forming. Try toe raises to counteract this. This ankle stretch simultaneously strengthens your shin muscles, and you can do it anywhere: in your hotel room, waiting in line at the airport, or on the plane. Watch the video to see how fitness expert Lauren Williams gets the blood flowing with this easy, one-movement stretch.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the transcript:

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. You can use something to balance. Raise up onto the balls of your feet. Squeeze everything from your toes all the way up to your butt, and then lower down heels to the ground. Repeat.