Tighten Your Tush in 5 Minutes

Summer may seem a long way off, but we’re only a few months away from bikini season! Getting in shape for summer can seem overwhelming, particularly when you think about slipping your tush into a tiny, shapeless piece of lycra. Don’t worry! Tightening your butt doesn’t have to mean hours at the gym. Whip your booty into shape with this 5-minute workout you can do right in your living room—all you need is a resistance band and a set of light dumbbells. Repeat it 3 times a week, and you’ll start seeing awesome results. (And trust me, you will feel a burn in just 5 minutes.)

1. Sumo squat jumps

Start in a sumo squat with your feet in a wide stance and your toes facing out toward the corners of the room. You can rest your hands on your hips. Lower down into a squat position, and drive yourself upward into a jump. Your legs should straighten as your feet leave the floor. As you land, lower back down into another sumo squat. Repeat for 1 minute.

2. Lateral walk outs with band

For this exercise, you'll need a resistance band. Stand with your feet in a wide stance so that the band is taut around your ankles. From here, step to the right for 4 steps, keeping the band tight as you move. Next, step to the left 4 times. Repeat, going right and left for 4 steps. Do this 10 times. Next side step to the right 2 times, before moving to the left 2 times. Repeat 10 times. Finally, step once to the right and then once to the left, repeating 10 times. Continue this pattern for one minute, keeping the band taut the entire time. Make sure to keep your hips level as you step.

3. Side-to-side squats with band

Start with your feet hip-width apart and with a resistance band around your ankles. Your toes should be facing forward. Step out to the side with your right leg into a squat. As you step out, you should feel a tug from the band. Push back into your starting position, and then step out to the side with your left leg into a squat. Continue the side-to-side squats for 1 minute.

4. Curtsy lunge with kick

Hold a pair of dumbbells and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and toes facing forward. Step back and to the side into a curtsy lunge with your right foot, placing it on the outside of your left foot. Both legs should be bent at a 90-degree angle. As you push back into standing position, kick your right leg out to the side. Come back to starting position and repeat. Work your right leg for 30 seconds, and then switch to the left for 30 seconds.

5. Walking lunges with dumbbells

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a light dumbbell in each hand. Step forward into a lunge, making sure to keep your shoulders back and chest high. Both of your legs should be at a 90-degree angle. Push out of the lunge by walking forward with your other leg. Continue to walk forward alternating legs as you lunge for 1 minute.

Want more quick workouts that fit into your busy schedule? Try 4 Moves for Strong, Sexy Hips and The 12- Minute Get Strong Workout!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.