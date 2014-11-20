This Massive Treadmill Can Hold 10 Runners at One Time

Sure, working out with other people is a perfectly valid way to stay on course and make exercising a little more fun, but this if freakin’ insane. Or incredibly cool. Hard to decide, really.

Yes, it’s exactly what it looks like: a large—a very, very large—treadmill. Designed by the Chilean company Oxford Fitness, it’s about four times larger than the usual machine. (The numbers: 5 meters high, 3 meters wide and 6 meters long.)

Are you wondering how in the heck you reach the controls? So were we. Let’s just say you’d be well-advised to have a ladder handy. Or maybe you and your fellow runners could form a human pyramid to get high enough to push the buttons—which, by the way, would help burn even calories during your workout.

This weekend, Oxford is hosting several two-hour races on the gargantuan machine in Santiago, Chile, according to Scott Douglas, the senior content editor for Runner's World. For the first 60 minutes, the treadmill’s speed will be set at about 6 miles per hour…then the fun begins: The event's playful organizers plan to gradually increase the pace and runners who can’t keep up will get thrown off the back. The last runner standing (literally) wins.

And you thought The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part I was sick.

