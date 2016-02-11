This Is the Best HIIT Workout, According to Science

Any HIIT (high-intensity interval training) session has major fat-burning benefits, but a 4x4 workout is tops for improving fitness, per a new study in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.

Tackle this treadmill workout three times a week for the next six weeks to up your cardiorespiratory fitness. Not a fan of the dreadmill? Study author Fredrik Hjulstad Baekkerud says any cardio exercise that uses large muscles (think biking or even burpees) should work, too.

RELATED: 11 Exercises That Build Muscle Without Bulk

Get started with this 4x4 HIIT workout:

Looking for more fun ways to get fit? Here's a 10-minute HIIT workout that you can do anywhere.