These Reversible Running Tights Will Make Your Routine So Much Easier

The No. 1 piece of gear you need right now: Tights! But not just any tights; we are talking about the reversible Brooks Greenlight Tight (brooksrunning.com; $85-90), which became available today.

Yes, they have all of the bells and whistles you’ve come to love in your favorite pair: comfy, sweat-wicking, a wide waistband, and yep, check, they are bright enough to stop traffic. (Not a fan of fluorescent? No worries. They come in four other modest hues.)

But the real reason these are a true standout is they're really two-pairs-in-one: a summer and a winter version, depending on which-side-out you wear them. Pull them on with the smooth printed side against your skin, and you get a breathable pair that helps you keep your cool.

Then come chillier weather, you can flip 'em to wear the solid brushed fabric side against your skin. Worn this way, the brushed fabric creates an insulation layer that keeps you warm. Not only can you wear these in different seasons, they can also be the perfect addition to your suitcase when packing for a trip and you're unsure what to expect when it comes to the weather.



Now, who’s ready to run?

