Can't Fit Your Skinny Jeans? 5 Jiggle-Fixing Moves

After a summer of flowy dresses and barely there tops, you may have a rude awakening when you pull on your skinny jeans for those chilly days in September. To walk with confidence in your new dyed denim, you’ll need a plan of attack that hits more than just your muffin top. This workout will give you what you need to tone up the jiggle in your butt, legs and core. Work through this set of exercises three times, 3-4 days per week. Add in a 30 minute cardio session every other day to get the best results.

1.Reverse Lunge With Front Kick on Step

Start by standing on an elevated platform. From here, step back so your front leg is as close to a 90-degree angle as possible, then come back to the starting position with a front kick. Make sure you keep your core engaged. This is a great balance challenge, too. Repeat 20 times on each side.

2. Curtsy Lunge With Side Kick

For this next move, leave the step behind and keep the weights in your hands. Stand with one leg crossed behind, both knees bent slightly and your weight on your front leg. Next, kick your back leg out to the side, straightening both legs while keeping your arms straight and abs engaged (this will help you balance.) Repeat 20 times on each side.

3. Donkey Kicks

Put down the weights and get into a table top position, with your back flat and hips leveled. From here lift one leg, with your knee bent at a 90-degree angle, and flex your foot. Do 20 small pulses, then change legs and repeat.

4. Hip Raises

Start on your back with abs pulled in towards your spine. With one foot firmly on the ground, bring your hips off the ground as high as you can while raising your other leg up to the ceiling. Make sure to flex the foot facing the ceiling. Lower that leg halfway down and then lift it back up, keeping your hips raised the entire time. Do 20 on each side.

5. Bonus Round: One Leg Supermans

Lie on the floor with your arms extended in front of you. While keeping your head level, lift one leg and the opposite arm. Squeeze at the top of this position for 2 seconds then alternate sides. Repeat 20 times.

Repeat this series 2 more times and you’re done!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.