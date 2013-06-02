The One-Minute Full-Body Workout

No time for a full workout today? No sweat. If you can find just one free minute, then you can do this easy workout from fitness expert Keli Roberts. You’ll hit all the major muscle groups and—if you really push—get a cardio surge as well.



Do the moves one right after the other with no resting in between. Your goal is to fit in a set in just 60 seconds, though it’ll probably take a little longer at first. (Beginners, shoot for two minutes.) Fit as many of these workouts into your day as you can.