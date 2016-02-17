The Surprising Workout That Can Burn 110 Calories in 10 Minutes

Battle ropes may not be brand-new, but lately the plus-size twine has been showing up all over the place—in big-brand gyms and boutique fitness studios alike.

It goes without saying that whipping them around makes you feel badass. But the real benefit? They sculpt you from shoulder to shin. “They also help develop your power and explosiveness, plus your anaerobic and aerobic endurance,” says Alonzo Wilson, founder of Tone House in New York City.

RELATED: 7 Fitness Trends to Try in 2016

Work your shoulders, legs and core with snakes: Begin in a half squat with head and chest up; hold a rope end in each hand. Open arms wide, then bring them back together. Continue motion so the ropes look like slithering snakes. Keep it up for one minute, maintaining a half squat.

Working out with these weighted ropes for just 10 minutes will help you torch 110 calories and rev your ticker, according to a study in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research.