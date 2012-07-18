An Inspiring Weekend at the CrossFit Games



Photo courtesy of Tina Haupert

Last weekend, I attended the 2012 CrossFit Games in Carson, California. It was an amazing opportunity and one that I will never forget. Watching the athletes compete in the various physical competitions left me feeling inspired and even more in love with the “sport of fitness.” After spending the weekend surrounded by some of the fittest people in the world, I now realize just how much CrossFit has changed my life—physically, mentally, and socially. (And thank you to Reebok and GNC; they paid for my travel and accommodations at the games.)

CrossFit could change your life too, so here are five reasons why you should try CrossFit. Haven't heard of CrossFit? It's a community-based fitness program with studios, or "boxes" as they're called, popping up just about everywhere!

To overcome workout boredom

The reality of fitness today is that many people see it as a chore—running on the “dreadmill” or getting your hour in every day. With this type of thinking, it’s obvious you’re probably not enjoying your workouts. CrossFit is about creating an experience, so it’s not the same routine over and over again. They are constantly varied—one day you might practice ring dips; the next day it might be 500 meters on the rowing machine. Constantly switching things up will overcome workout boredom and help you stick with it.

Just about anyone can do it

Surprised by this one? A lot of people think CrossFit is just heavy dumbbells and complicated Olympic lifts, but it’s so much more than that. It’s endurance, speed, power, coordination, agility, flexibility, and more all in one workout. CrossFit is also adjustable to any skill level, and there’s a modification for nearly every exercise. Basically, you don’t need to be fit to start CrossFit—but, boy, if you stick with it, you WILL get fit!

It will improve your social life

One of the most important aspects of CrossFit is community, and Chris Froio, head of global fitness and training at Reebok, believes it’s what's causing the recent growth. At a regular gym, you might say hello to a few of the people, but you probably don’t know them well. CrossFit is different because when you experience something hard, like a tough WOD (Workout of the Day), it creates a bond and you start to share things.

You will become a better you

A common saying in the CrossFit world is “stronger than yesterday.” Every time I go to CrossFit, I try to do better—it’s always me against myself. Jess Allen of Blond Ponytail said it best when she described her experience on the first day of the games: “Everywhere I look, there are chiseled physiques, yet there is no judging. CrossFit is about finding the BEST you.”

Say hi to the best shape of your life

There’s no question that CrossFit delivers physical results. In just three months, I saw dramatic changes in my body. I got stronger, faster, and my clothes fit better. CrossFit workouts are high intensity and constantly varied, so they’ll push you to the limit and keep your body guessing, which means you’ll burn some serious calories and tone up quickly. Oh, yea, and you'll probably have a lot of fun while doing it!

