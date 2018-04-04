The Workout Move That Helps Give Taylor Swift Her Strong, Lean Legs

This at-home lower body move from celeb trainer Simone De La Rue will help strengthen and tone your legs.

Chrissy Teigen. Taylor Swift. Jennifer Garner. What do these gorgeous-gammed gals have in common? They’ve worked with celebrity trainer Simone De La Rue, creator of the Body by Simone Method. One of De La Rue’s go-to client toners: the Froggy. "It targets the back, hips, butt, hamstrings, and inner thighs," she says.

How to do the Froggy

Lie facedown with legs extended behind you, squeezing a soft ball between heels with feet flexed and shins lifted off floor. Cross arms in front of you, propping torso up slightly on elbows (A). Squeezing heels into ball, lift knees off floor as high as possible (B); slowly lower back down. Do 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps, 2 or 3 times a week, combined with your current cardio routine, for results in 3 to 4 weeks.

