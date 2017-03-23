4 Upper-Body Exercises to Steal From Taraji P. Henson’s Workout

Not only is Taraji P. Henson a powerhouse on screen as Cookie Lyon on the hit Fox series Empire, but the actress has also proven to be one in the gym too. Don’t believe us? Just check out this video her trainer, Mike T. of Force Fitness Inc., shared on Instagram the other day. While we're tired just watching Taraji get her sweat on, the 46-year-old mom seems to just breeze through this strength circuit.

Looking to boost your upper-body strength too? Try working your way through the exact moves that keep Taraji looking super toned.

Chest Press With Legs Lifted

Lie faceup on a bench, with legs up, knees bent at about 90 degrees and ankles crossed. Hold a dumbbell in each hand on either side of chest; palms face forward. Lift both weights, pushing them straight up until arms are fully extended. Pause for a second, and then lower back to start. Continue repeating.

Biceps Curl in Split Stance

Stand with feet staggered, one foot in front of the other, and knees slightly bent. Hold a dumbbell in each hand in front of body; palms face out. Lean forward slightly, bend elbows, and curl dumbbells toward shoulders. Slowly lower weights back down to start, and then repeat. Alternate stance with each set.

Seated Chest Fly

Adjust seat height on machine so that handles are at chest height. Sit tall with feet planted on floor and middle and lower back touching the back of the seat. Maintaining a slight bend in elbows, squeeze the handles, bringing them in toward one another until hands meet. Pause, and then slowly open arms back out to start. Continue repeating.

Single Arm American Kettlebell Swing

Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and knees bent into a half-squat. Grasp kettlebell with one hand so it hangs between (and slightly behind) calves. Come up out of squat, letting kettlebell swing until arm is extended straight up over head, and then bend at hips and knees to squat back down as the kettlebell swings back between legs. Repeat with opposite arm.