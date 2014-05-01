Take the #Health20for20 Challenge!

Whether you want to slim down before swimsuit season or simply make a commitment to a healthier lifestyle, we've got a challenge for you: Get at least 20 minutes of exercise a day for the next 20 days.

News &amp; Views
May 01, 2014

May is finally here. Which means we're only a few short weeks away from Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer.

Whether you want to slim down before swimsuit season or simply make a commitment to a healthier lifestyle, we've got a challenge for you: Get at least 20 minutes of exercise a day for the next 20 days.

We'll be posting get-moving motivation on our Facebook and Twitter profiles with the hashtag #Health20for20. Follow along and use the hashtag to tell us how you're breaking a sweat!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up