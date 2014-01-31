Take the Health.com Super Bowl Fitness Challenge!

Ah, the Super Bowl. A night of football, long-awaited commercial debuts, and a killer halftime show. (We heart you, Bruno Mars!) But there’s only one problem: Super Bowl Sunday is also brimming with booze, burgers, and other belly-busting foods.

Ditch the post-game guilt by taking Health.com's Super Bowl XLVIII Fitness Challenge. (And yes, we're doing it too!)

What is it exactly? We challenge your inner athlete to tackle certain exercise moves at key moments throughout the game. Check it out:

We've even given you a head start by rounding up how-to's for each of the moves included. Want an even bigger challenge? Add weights to the exercises, or make it a competition with friends to see who can go for the entire game.

Here are the moves:

Start of each quarter: 5 pushups

First down: 10 alternating lunges

Time out: 20 mountain climbers

Commercial break: 10 jumping jacks

Touchdown: 7 burpees

Halftime show: 1-minute wall squat

We'd love to see photos of you participating! Follow along or tag your photos with the hashtag: #SuperBowlWorkout.