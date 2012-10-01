

Credit: Getty Images

Although there are a million reasons why you should head to the gym regularly—it helps keep your weight in check, boosts energy, improves your mood and even helps combat certain health conditions—sometimes exercise just isn't on the top of your already lengthy to-do list.

We want to know what's keeping you from fitting exercise into your day. Take this two-second poll (really--just one question!) and let us know the main reasons you can't seem to get in the workouts you'd like.

Take our poll: Why Don't You Work Out?



