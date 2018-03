Lauren Duhamel, a personal trainer and the founder of Legs by Lauren, has one motto when it comes to exercise: Better together. “My friends and clients and I like to plan workout happy hours in the summer, where we’ll do a session on someone’s rooftop or in the park and then grab smoothies or coffee,” says Duhamel, who trains supermodel Taylor Hill. “It keeps it fun, and we hold each other accountable."

Can’t fit in a meetup? "Text each other what you’re doing for your workouts during the week and cheer each other on, or engage in a little friendly competition with trackers or an app," she suggests. Duhamel is on to something: When researchers at the MIT Sloan School of Management looked at data from runners connecting socially using their trackers, they found that people ran faster, farther, and longer after seeing a friend’s running stats.