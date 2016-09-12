How to Stretch Your Hip Flexors

Gearing up for a long day of travel? This figure four stretch targets the outer sides of the hips and thighs, which can help loosen up your lower body so you’ll be more comfortable sitting on an airplane. Alternate crossing your ankle over opposite knee to achieve a deep stretch on both sides of the body; then switch sides. Watch the video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate how to do it.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Stand on one foot. Take your right ankle and cross it over your left knee. Sit down as low as you can go, and as you sit low, you'll start to feel that stretch on the outside of that hip. Hold it for several seconds, and stand up and switch legs to repeat.