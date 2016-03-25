14 Strappy Workout Tanks That Show Off Your Back

Business in the front, party in the backâno, we're not talking about a long-dead hairstyle. It's actually the latest trend in workout tops, which are all about showing off your sexy back and shoulders with criss-crossing straps and big cutouts.Â Best part: They look incredible while you work out, and transition seamlessly from sweat to street. Pair them withÂ mesh leggingsÂ for a super on-trend look.

Here's a bunch of our favorites:

Athleta Full Force Tank ($64; athleta.com)

Perforated mesh fabric keeps you cool and dry through hot yoga class. A conservativeÂ scoop neck contrasts the deep, sexy plunge the top takes in the back.

Athleta Shadow Stripe Energize Top ($59; athleta.com)

This strappy tank offers style and substance, with a built-in bra and breathable fabric that isÂ as at home at brunch as it is atÂ Barre class.

Photo: Athleta.com

Nike Elastika Elevate Tank Top ($40; zappos.com)

Nike Dri-FIT technology wicks perspiration, cooling you during even the hottest summer runs. Flatlock seams prevent chafing.

Photo: Zappos.com

Koral Vortex Sleeveless Top ($92; bandier.com)

A cotton-like high-performance fabric wicks sweat and oozes style. The cutouts above the waist show off your killer physique, while the racerback flaunts those sculpted shoulders you've been working on.

Photo: Bandier.com

Dylan RacerneckÂ Top ($48; zobha.com)

ThisÂ fierce top sports a zipper running down the mesh panel on the back.

Photo: Zobha.com

Mukha Yoga Cami ($105; sweatybetty.com)

Don't let this top fool youâit means serious business. The totally seamless design features aÂ built-in bra with removable pads,Â ultra-stretchy material that moves with you every which way, and delicate, yet strong straps in the back.

Photo: Sweatybetty.com

Splits 59 London Strap Back Tank ($82; nordstrom.com)

This super-sexy top would work out at the club, but is actually made of a high-performance Supplex-Lycra blend meant for wicking sweat during intense workouts. Flatlock seams prevent rubbing and chafing and adjustable straps allow for a custom fit.

Photo: nordstrom.com

UA Cool Switch Tank ($35; underarmour.com)

With more thanÂ seven color combinations, this top is a must for any gymgoer. Besides looking good, it has Cool Switch technology to pull heat away from you, keeping you fresh and comfortable all session long.

Photo: Underarmour.com

Zella Her Layered Racerback Tank ($38; nordstrom.com)

Pair this top with a bold, bright sports bra: Deep armholes and a racer back will show it off.

Photo: Nordstrom.com

ALO Vapor Tank ($50; zappos.com)

A chic cutout and feminine draped back makes this top a true standout.

Photo: Zappos.com

Danskin Two-fer Tank ($38; danskin.com)

If you ever took dance lessons as a kid, then you probably remember Danskin. What you may not realize is that the dancewear company also makes gorgeous workout clothes for adults, like this tank. The flowy top has deep armholes and a racer back that reveal a built-in bra.

Photo: Danskin.com

Velvet RoseÂ Women's Double Layer Tank ($30; target.com)

Gotta love Target: For $30, you get an on-trend tank with a built-in bra and super-lightweight fabric.

Photo: Target.com

Old Navy Burnout T-Strap Tank ($15; oldnavy.com)

This relaxed-fit tank can be paired with jean shorts for a casual Saturday, or leggings for a light yoga workout. Just keep in mind that it's 35% cotton, which means it may not keep you as cool and dry as some of the other options on this list.

Photo: Oldnavy.com

Soybu Brooklyn Tank Top ($39; zappos.com)

Wear this top in HIIT class or as a beach coverupâeither way, you'll be sweating in style.

Photo: Zappos.com