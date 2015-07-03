Steal This Power Leg Move from Rashida Jones' Trainer

Rashida Jones has the three b’s: brains, beauty and a banging body—especially those long, strong legs. So how does the Parks and Recreation alum, who lends her voice to the animated film B.O.O.: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations this month, sculpt those stems? With Squat Lifts, says Tafiq Akhir, who has taught the 38-year-old actress in his group fitness class Chisel’d at Equinox. “They work many angles of the lower body simultaneously, helping trim hips, firm thighs and lift butts,” he explains. Do them 3 times a week to see results in 4 weeks.

How to do it: Stand with feet shoulder-width apart. Bend knees, shifting hips and body weight back as you lower into a squat (A). Press into heels, pushing hips up while simultaneously swinging right leg out to the side and as high as possible (B). Lower leg back to start and repeat. Do 3 sets of 16 reps per leg.

Photo: Getty Images; Illustration: Remie Geoffroi

