The 7 Best Sports Bras for Runners

No matter your cup size, these stylish and functional sports bras will keep you in place while you run.

Finding a sports bra that delivers plenty of support for a run isn't just about comfort; it can make or break your workout. "A poorly fitting sports bra can create unnecessary and painful chafing and rob you of the high-level support you need to kick it hard in the gym or on the field," LaJean Lawson, PhD, an exercise science professor at Oregon State University who has studied breast motion for over 25 years, told Health in a previous interivew.

If you're after the perfect high-impact sports bra while you log miles, look no further. These on-trend picks will keep you comfortable and supported with every step.

