How to Do a Basic Spinal Twist

Creating stability in your lower spine and mobility in your middle spine can go a long way towards eliminating back pain. Watch this video to see fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrate a spinal twist that opens up the middle of your spine.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

This move is a twist designed to open up your T-spine, which is your middle spine. So to prevent back pain, you want to create stability in your lower spine and mobility in your middle spine.

Come down to the ground and bring your knees into your chest. Stack your shoulders and your hands on top of each other, and then you’re going to open up, reaching that top hand towards the back wall and then back. Make sure you do it on both sides.