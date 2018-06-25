Sky Ting’s Cardio Yoga Workout Will Give You The Stretch You Crave With the Sweat You Need

The ancient practice of yoga has a long list of benefits for your mind and body; it can help fight anxiety, improve mobility and flexibility, and help ease pain. But as any modern-day yogi knows, to reach the weekly 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise recommended by the American Heart Association, yoga alone might not cut it. And given that heart disease and stroke are the no. 1 and no. 5 killers in the US, it’s important for even the most dedicated yogi to crosstrain and incorporate cardio into their daily lives to reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke. Of course, for the yogis out there that want to combine their yoga and cardio into one workout, you’ve come to the right place.

In this video, Chloe Kernaghan and Chrissy Jones of Sky Ting Yoga demonstrate a yoga flow that helps get your heart rate up and improve circulation. The sequence of poses are designed to provide that full-body stretch you crave while also including more dynamic movements, like donkey jumps that get your heart pumping.

The sequence is also strung together in flow- or vinyasa-style, so that you keep moving continuously from pose to pose, allowing you to maintain a moderately elevated heart rate throughout the entire 10-minute practice. And as an added bonus, the inversions Kernaghan demonstrates, and the gentler modifications demo-ed by Jones, can help improve circulation and ease swelling. Incorporate this practice into your daily recommended 30 minutes of physical activity—or go ahead and do it three times in a row—to start getting heart healthy today.