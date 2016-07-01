How to Do Single Leg Deadlifts to Improve Your Balance

Ready to feel more balanced? In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams demonstrates how to do Single Leg Deadlifts, which involve standing on one leg while stretching the other. To make this move even more challenging, grab a set of weights.

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

For this move, you're going to be challenging your balance by standing on the same leg the whole time while moving your opposite leg. Stand on your left leg, take your right leg and hinge forward, extending that right leg back and bringing both arms in front of you in line with your ears. Come back to standing. You can make this more challenging by not putting the foot on the ground, or by adding a weight. Don’t forget to switch sides!