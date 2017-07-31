SignsYoureOutOfShape Is the Hilarious Monday Hashtag You Needed

On the first day of a new week, our social media feeds are typically brimming with #MondayMotivation posts about how to make great choices, and live your very best life. While we’re often grateful for the inspo, those posts can sometimes feel, well, a little overwhelming—which is why we were so thrilled to see #SignsYoureOutOfShape trending on Twitter this morning.

Everyone goes through fitness slumps; and many of these tweets are hilariously relatable, which makes #SignsYoureOutOfShape the perfect hashtag to enjoy as you recover from the summer weekend. We've rounded up a few of our favorite "signs" below.

#SignsYoureOutOfShape

Just the thought of working out leaves you out of breath... pic.twitter.com/K2reW6RuGQ — Kelsie Risk (@KelsieR95) July 31, 2017

#SignsYoureOutOfShape You join an aerobics class & after bending, jumping, and twisting for an hour to get your leotard on the class is over — Helen 🌼🌷🌼 (@helenmaryme) July 31, 2017

#SignsYoureOutOfShape You find inventive ways to tie your shoelaces because bending over causes shortness of breath pic.twitter.com/8rS9jv7YAf — Helen 🌼🌷🌼 (@helenmaryme) July 31, 2017

You go to the gym just to take a selfie in the mirror and leave. #SignsYoureOutOfShape — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) July 31, 2017

You need to rest after using an escalator.#SignsYoureOutOfShape — Christine WhatAMess (@googlygirl98) July 31, 2017

Kudos to these Twitter users for capturing how we all feel some of the time—and for doing so first thing on a Monday morning.