Your body always wants to be as close to 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit, and usually, it does a pretty good job at regulating its own temperature. On a hot, humid day, though? Not so much.

When your body loses its ability to self-regulate, you run the risk of developing a heat illness, one of the biggest summer health hazards. Heat illness happens most often to people who are exercising or doing physical activity outdoors for long periods of time, to elderly people, and to people taking medications that increase their sensitivity to high temperatures. Given the right conditions, though, it can happen to anyone.

Here are the signs you should look out for.