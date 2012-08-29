Move of the Week: Side Plank Crunch With Jillian Michaels



Andrew Macpherson

This Move of the Week comes from none other than fitness extraordinaire Jillian Michaels, so if you're wondering whether this it works or not, ahem, her body speaks for itself.

By now we all know how to do a standard plank and side-plank, but there are many variations of both that can add a degree (or 3!) of difficulty to the move, or, at very least, mix up your workout routine. Want some inspiration? Here's a few planking ideas. And no, we don't mean that weird "stiff-as-a-board" trend—glad that's over.

Standard plank Plank pair

Incline plank Side plank with knee

Front plank with twist Dolphin plank

Plank jacks Plank hop

Forearm plank

......okay, okay, you get the picture!

This version, called the Side plank crunch, is one of five shape-up moves Michaels swears by, and is part of a routine that uses only body weight. Perform them and you can improve your balance, agility, flexibility, fend off disease, and fight off the effects of aging. Woah! Uh, why are you still sitting there!

Get started: Lie on left side with left hand on floor beneath left shoulder, right fingers behind head; let inside of right foot rest on floor in front of left foot. Tighten abs; push into left hand to lift body so it forms a diagonal line from head to heels. Crunch forward and down, bringing right elbow to left elbow; return to starting position. Do 10 reps; switch sides and repeat.