This Side Lunge to Knee Drive Move Can Help Improve Your Balance

In this video, fitness expert Lauren Williams shows us how to challenge your balance by pushing off from a side lunge. Bonus: This powerful move is also great for your glutes!

RELATED: 7 Exercises to Fix Muscle Imbalances

Don't have time to watch? Here's the full transcript:

For this move, you're going to challenge your balance by pushing off from a lunge and then into a balanced position. Start with your feet together. Come into a low side lunge. Now, push off and balance on your standing leg. Repeat that, and then make sure you do both sides.