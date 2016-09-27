Stretching your inner thighs and calves after getting off a long flight can help prevent your lower body from locking up. A classic side lunge is the perfect exercise to help you do just that. Not only does this move stretch and tone the side of your body, but it also activates the muscles in your core. Watch as fitness expert Lauren Williams shows you how to do a side lunge that works several major muscle groups.

Don’t have time to watch? Read the full transcript:

Start off in a wide stance. You're going to do a lunge. Start down to the right side. Get as low as you can, and then flex the opposite foot. Come up back to the middle and repeat on the other side.