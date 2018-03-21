Shay Mitchell’s Core Move Looks Like a Plank But Works Her Entire Body

Shay Mitchell is back in the gym with another heart-pumping full-body workout.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a couple snippets from her gym session with her trainer "J" (@j.crvz on Instagram) on Tuesday. She started with a TRX pike up to split move, which involved starting in a straight-arm plank with her feet in a TRX suspension training system.

Health senior fitness editor Rozalynn S. Frazier says to perform this move, you need to keep your core tight and lift your hips up so your body forms an upside down “V” as you open your legs as wide as possible. This challenging move tests your balance and stability while also working your arms, core, and legs.

Mitchell's second move was a series of mountain climbers with her arms on the flat side of a BOSU ball.

And she’s not taking a rest day. The actress dined on some post-workout pizza and was back in the gym for another sweat session Wednesday morning.

Last year, we were motivated by another clip from Mitchell's training regimen. You can check out the video and steps to her full-body exercise here.

In her cover story interview for Shape’s March issue, Mitchell talked about how much she loves working out.

"I'm sweaty, and I don't have an ounce of makeup on, but that is 100 percent when I feel my best," she said. "It's me in my rawest form, doing something great for my body, pushing myself as hard as I can, and it feels so good."