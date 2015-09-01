Serena Williams to Body-Shaming Critics: 'I Have Grand Slams to Win'

Is there a better athlete alive than Serena Williams? The 33-year-old swiftly took down every one of her opponents this year to win Wimbledon, the French Open, and the Australian Open. And certainly thanks to her, tickets to the U.S. Open women’s final sold out before the men’s for the first time ever, as she attempts to become the first woman to win a single-season Grand Slam since 1988.

Yet somehow, there are people out there focusing on Williams’ appearance instead of her killer skills on the court. But, as she explained on Good Morning America on Monday, she doesn’t let those comments get to her.

“This is me and I love me, and I've learned to love me,” Serena told Robin Roberts in a candid interview. “I’ve been like this my whole life, and I embrace me.”

“And I love how I look. I love that I’m a full woman, and I’m strong and I’m powerful and I’m beautiful at the same time, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” she added.

After she won Wimbledon back in July, the internet trolls came out when J.K. Rowling posted a photo with the tennis superstar. A Twitter user responded to the image adding that Serena is “built like a man,” and Rowling quickly posted an epic comeback, adding, “Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You’re an idiot.”

.@diegtristan8 "she is built like a man". Yeah, my husband looks just like this in a dress. You're an idiot. pic.twitter.com/BCvT10MYkI — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 11, 2015

Williams, meanwhile, doesn’t bother giving the haters an ounce of her time.

“It’s so important to look at the positives,” she told Roberts. “If I get caught up looking at the negatives it could really bring you down, and I don’t have time to be brought down. I have too many things to do. I have grand slams to win and people to inspire and that’s what I’m here for.”

