Watch 'Superhero' Serena Williams Chase Down the Thief Who Swiped Her Phone

Superwoman's identity has finally been revealed as none other than Serena Williams. The tennis star let the secret slip on Instagram Wednesday night after an unknown man attempted to steal her phone while she ate Chinese food in San Francisco.

And after seeing the footage, we totally believe her.

She also shared the full story in an epic caption.

"So this guy is standing next to me and something (I have now dubbed it my SUPERHERO sense) told me to watch him, " she wrote. "My phone was sitting in the chair but I just didn't feel right. He was there too long."

She tried to shake the feeling, she wrote, but "kept watching him from the corner of my eye."

Until, "this common petty thief grabbed my phone and swiftly left. I looked at the chair, than [sic] shouted "Omg that dude took my phone!!" Not thinking I reacted (hence the superwoman photo) I jumped up, weaved my way in and out of the cozy restaurant (leaping over a chair or two) and chased him down. He began to run but I was too fast. (Those sprints came in handy) I was upon him in a flash!"

Ultimately, she got her phone back from the guy after simply asking him to return it. (Though it seems like he tried to brush it off like it was an accident.)

But most importantly, she goes on to encourage other women to always trust their instincts and listen to their inner superhero. “Just because you are a lady don't be afraid to step up to any challenge and not be a victim but a hero!”

