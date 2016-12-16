4 Best Self-Defense Moves Every Woman Should Know

News flash: Self-defense is an essential skill to have. Whether you live in a big city or small town, knowing how to protect yourself is a potentially dangerous situation is important—and there’s research to back it up. Studies suggest that women with self-defense training may be less likely to experience unwanted sexual advances.

So if learning some self-defense moves may help prevent the need for them in the first place, we’re all for it. It’s always a good idea to walk with confidence and be aware of your surroundings (yes, that means not texting while you stride, sorry!)—although of course, that’s not a guarantee of safety. Experts recommend that if someone tries to snatch your purse, let them. Your safety matters way more than your credit cards.

We asked fitness expert Jeff Halevy, founder of the New York City-based gym Halevy Life, to share the most important moves that women need to know in order to defend themselves against attackers.

Watch the video to learn the best ways to react to the most classic forms of assault, including hair-pulling, choking, and more.

From getting out of a chokehold to releasing someone’s grip from behind, the maneuvers in this video are smart. Grab a friend and follow along as Jeff demonstrates the top ways to fend off attackers in any situation. We promise you’ll feel more prepared and powerful too.