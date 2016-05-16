Janet Jackson’s Trainer Spills the Secret to Her Famously Sexy Abs

Before there was Bey, there was Janet Jackson. She is the original OMG performer. And even now, she is still making us say “Dammn Baby” (cue her pregnancy announcement earlier this month). The latest jaw-dropping news about the music vet: She turns the big 5-0 today. Happy Birthday!

Yep, you read that correctly. Jackson has been on this earth for half a century, and has a body that women many decades her junior would kill for—especially that rockin’ core. Soon enough, though, her sculpted stomach will (briefly) disappear to make way for her bundle of joy. Until then, we are working to get on Janet’s level with this lower-ab sculptor, courtesy of her longtime trainer, Tony Martinez.

The cross-legged reverse crunch is "one of Janet's favorite lower ab exercises," he says. "It works the hips and core and gets her the definition in those sexy abs she’s known for.”

How to do it: Lie faceup with knees bent, feet flat on the floor and palms facedown underneath you. Cross right ankle over left knee (A). Maintaining this position, lift legs up and in toward chest (B). Do 15 reps (add more as you get stronger), then switch sides. Do it 2 to 3 times per week to see results in as little as 2 weeks.

